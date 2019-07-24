Beware the blinding power bug

The power bug blinds when it bites. When bitten, opportunistic victims forget history. But that has always been the case in a country where the power clique influences legislation to suit vested interests.

Those who opposed reforms could become victims of electoral fraud. Previous victims of electoral fraud could have the last laugh. While they laugh, the people who desire responsible leadership moan.

This might happen unless the reactionaries find a new song - and a cantankerous chorister. The song is, 'No reforms, no elections in 2022!' They could modify this popular tune of the disenchanted.

It was the late Homa Senator Otieno Kajwang', the precocious son of protest politics, who coined the 'Bado Mapambano' tune. Doctors, teachers, lecturers and students have always adopted the tune when they picket.

If the reactionaries adopt the tune, and the drama that goes with it, teargas truck drivers would find business during the countdown to the 2022 General Election. But do they have the capacity to sustain 'Teargas Monday'?

Would they lobby for electoral reforms after casting the image of anti-change? Would they have the verve to eat teargas—vapour and water? These people would need retraining to understand how 'The System' works.