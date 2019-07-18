Voters expect too much from MPs

Not that long ago, I had a job which required me to guide and counsel would-be political pundits on how to write effective commentary.

And one point I found myself repeatedly making was that expressions of outrage are all very well. But it is not enough to unleash a stream of fury and vitriol on the politicians that have upset you. So go beyond that and try and give some kind of explanation as to why events have taken such a turn.

Explain, for example, why MPs are forever seeking to raise their emoluments.

Or why MCAs regularly hold governors hostage by refusing to pass the county budgets – unless and until funds are set aside for the MCAs pet projects, such as “benchmarking trips” to Europe.

For it is easy enough to spill out a few paragraphs of choice insults aimed at elected leaders. But it is far more useful – and offers more value to readers – to explain the dynamics of why these things happen as they do.

So, taking my own advice, I shall try and shed some light on one of the issues which has inspired the deepest outrage over the past week or so: The continuing attempts by MPs to use any means, fair or foul, to greatly increase their harvest of public funds.

I shall do so by repeating a story I once heard from a friend of mine who – almost a decade ago now – left the public service where he had a job in middle-management and joined an NGO that offered exceptionally good remunerations.