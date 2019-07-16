Great journalism key to vibrant, profitable media industry

Political reporting in this part of the world constitutes by far the largest traffic of the 'she-said, he-said' reporting format. In an environment where resources for assembling content are scarce, reporting politics takes minimum resources, both human and financial. Hence, editors believe political stories are the staple; that somehow political stories sell newspapers and draw large television viewership. I doubt that there is data to support this conjecture.

I am mindful that the emergence and the ubiquity of digital platforms continue to make the business of media more complicated. However, it is interesting that news media is struggling when we have the highest levels of literacy and a significantly higher per capita income than at any time in our history. Why are newspaper sales down? Why are paywalls for online newspapers not driving subscriptions for digital content?

We must not look any further. The answer to declining readership and waning viability of media businesses can only be found in the media houses. Declining readership is merely a symptom of a serious malaise in the media business. At the heart of what ails news media is the decline in the quality of journalism.

Uncompromising excellence in writing is the lifeblood of journalism. Great journalism is accuracy, impartiality, context and depth. Great journalism is unyielding curiosity and having the instinct of a sleuth; leaving nothing unturned. While great journalism matters, how the audience experience journalism matters even more.

More importantly, we must train excellent journalists. Universities must work hand in hand with the industry especially, to raise the standards of investigation, storytelling and writing.