Where would Kenya be if it engaged its finest minds?

• We have no structured repository of knowledge.
• One need not look any further than how neglected the National Archives or public libraries are.
Kenya is reputed to be Africa's Silicon Savanna, and for good reason. But is that reason enough to sit on our laurels? When we finally wake up we will find ourselves at the bottom of the pack. Especially in this fast-paced Information Revolution, where time waits for no one.
We live in a knowledge and data-driven world. Tech-savvy and data sovereign nations chart trends. It is no wonder the fierce salient tech war between today’s biggest global economies over the 5G revolution. So why should Kenya, or Africa, by extension pay attention?
There are many who believe Kenya is a sleeping giant. Last week, I participated in two think tank roundtables where some of these issues were discussed – though in hushed tones. Should Kenyans of goodwill focus more on the ‘sleeping’ or ‘giant’ part?
One of the roundtables was convened by the Multi-sectoral National Dialogue Contact Group in conjunction with academia. It brought together some of the country’s finest brains, among them Prof Chacha Nyaigoti, Commission for University Education chairman; Prof Ratemo Michieka, Kenya National Academy of Science secretary. The academy has the highest concentration of Kenya’s scientists.
Neither do we have the barest minimum of data about ourselves that we need for proper, evidence-based planning. I am not sure, for instance, how many counties would know with precision, at their fingertips, the number of bags of maize consumed by citizens per week, or the number of its professional engineers.
Also present were industrialist Dr Manu Chandaria; Prof Khama Rogo, who leads a major World Bank Group health initiative in Washington DC and recent Lifetime Awardee in Medicine; and Dr Constantine Wasonga, University Academic Staff Union secretary general.
It was evident that Kenya has not made the best use of its intelligentsia. Neither do we have the barest minimum of data about ourselves that we need for proper, evidence-based planning. I am not sure, for instance, how many counties would know with precision, at their fingertips, the number of bags of maize consumed by citizens per week, or the number of its professional engineers.
Even less known is the true number of Kenya’s diaspora – beyond the guesswork of three million that has been used for the past 10 years. They are not included in the census plans, despite their import to the economy. Informal sources claim assets held by diasporas outside the country are enough to clear the Sh6 trillion public debt.
The knowledge economy is real. It is no coincidence that tech firms – Microsoft, Alibaba, IBM, Facebook, etc, have dominated the global scene the past decade, and Amazon.com is currently the wealthiest brand.
Yet, we have no structured repository of knowledge. One need not look any further than how neglected the National Archives or public libraries are. Equally worrying is when a university professor resigns to run for MCA or is appointed County Executive Member. The self-censorship and suppressed academic freedom make matters worse.
Equally worrying is when a university professor resigns to run for MCA or is appointed County Executive Member. The self-censorship and suppressed academic freedom make matters worse.
In addressing our most basic challenges – corruption or even extrajudicial disappearances – one would think the academia would be at the forefront providing practical solutions. Yet there are scholars to whom even the mention of these words is anathema. Is what Prof PLO Lumumba has been singing about true: That those with ideas have no power to implement, and those with power lack ideas? Aren’t the scholars themselves equally complacent?
Vision 2030 anticipated a knowledge-based economy. Yet Kenya’s ‘Knowledge Agenda’ isn’t crystallised yet. Plans to hold Nairobi’s first Knowledge Week later this year are commendable. Time is nigh to start considering knowledge as an asset, monetisable.
Kenya has some of the world’s best minds, and it is unfortunate that we haven’t made the best use of them. You find them in places such as Tesla, NASA, Boeing, among others. Michael Joseph referred to Bob Collymore as "a white man in black skin"; such is the disdain that our leaders breed. Kenya, and the people of colour by extension, are among the world’s finest. GPS and M-Pesa are just but a few of their remarkable innovations.
At the roundtables, I pleasantly learnt there is a Forum of Former Vice Chancellors and DVCs chaired by Prof (Emeritus) Richard Musangi. I wonder where we would be if we deployed our finest brains in the most appropriate places. What I'm yet to find are forums for Kenyan professors and economists.
In the other roundtable, I was astounded but not surprised, to learn Google, Facebook, Huawei, etc, individually have more data on Kenya and Kenyans than all Kenyan governments combined. This should be cause for concern.
Co-convenor, Dialogue Contact Group