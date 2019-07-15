Where would Kenya be if it engaged its finest minds?

Also present were industrialist Dr Manu Chandaria; Prof Khama Rogo, who leads a major World Bank Group health initiative in Washington DC and recent Lifetime Awardee in Medicine; and Dr Constantine Wasonga, University Academic Staff Union secretary general.

It was evident that Kenya has not made the best use of its intelligentsia. Neither do we have the barest minimum of data about ourselves that we need for proper, evidence-based planning. I am not sure, for instance, how many counties would know with precision, at their fingertips, the number of bags of maize consumed by citizens per week, or the number of its professional engineers.

Even less known is the true number of Kenya’s diaspora – beyond the guesswork of three million that has been used for the past 10 years. They are not included in the census plans, despite their import to the economy. Informal sources claim assets held by diasporas outside the country are enough to clear the Sh6 trillion public debt.

The knowledge economy is real. It is no coincidence that tech firms – Microsoft, Alibaba, IBM, Facebook, etc, have dominated the global scene the past decade, and Amazon.com is currently the wealthiest brand.

Yet, we have no structured repository of knowledge. One need not look any further than how neglected the National Archives or public libraries are. Equally worrying is when a university professor resigns to run for MCA or is appointed County Executive Member. The self-censorship and suppressed academic freedom make matters worse.