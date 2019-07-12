No approval needed to prevent, counter violent extremism

Last Friday, President Uhuru Kenyatta assented to the Miscellaneous Amendment Bill, 2019. By so doing he brought into operation an amendment to the Prevention of Terrorism Action that requires all civil society organisations and international NGOs to report to and seek the approval of the National Counter Terrorism Centre to undertake their work on prevention and countering violent extremism.

This amendment is unconstitutional, and violates fundamental rights and freedoms. It is also unattainable considering the broad and massive reach of PCVE. CSOs from the Coast this week came out strongly to oppose this amendment and demand that it be expunged in totality.

Our reasons are simple and obvious. To begin with, with this new amendment the NCTC will be overstepping its original mandate as provided under Section 40A of the POTA Act. Section 40A does not bestow upon the NCTC powers to receive reports or approve CSOs’ PCVE work.

Secondly, as civil society organisations our mandate is to operate devoid of government influence, control and manipulation. This new clause will take away the autonomy and independence of CSOs, which play a crucial role. In PCVE work, it is imperative that CSOs remain independent as they do their work.

In the current political dispensation, CSOs remain the only independent voice of the people. They enjoy public goodwill and are approached by individuals and social groups for assistance. Having to report to and seek approval from the NCTC will erode this goodwill as they will be seen to be part and parcel of government. In PCVE, it is crucial for CSOs and government to maintain their separate identities.