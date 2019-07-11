Copy London to ease Nairobi traffic jams

Nairobi traffic jams cost Sh50 million in lost productivity per day, according to World Bank estimates. In 2014, Bloomberg reported that Kenya loses at least Sh55.8 million every day in terms of fuel and wasted productivity.

One attempt by the government to ease the problem is to build the 18.59km JKIA-Westlands express highway for Sh50 billion. Cities are growing the world over. Most mega cities are desperately looking for credible solutions to improve urban transport systems and reduce traffic congestion.

Since 2012 the World Bank Group has led international partners in search of excellent alternatives. An in-depth scientific approach based on traffic flow analysis demonstrates that the lack of connectivity between estates is a primary cause of traffic congestion.

A study released on July 6, 2018, by Willem van Waas showed that Nairobi was the second most congested city in the world, after Kolkata in India. In Nairobi, only 40.6 per cent of residents use minibuses or matatus to work, while 39.7 per cent walk to work.

Because of the congestion and jam, on average, Nairobians spend 62.44 minutes in traffic while residents of Kolkata spend an average of 68.86. Residents of London can reach 54 per cent of all jobs within 45 minutes compared to Nairobi’s 5.8 per cent. In Uganda, residents can access an average of 19 per cent of jobs within an hour.