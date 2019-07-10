But the more things change, the more they remain the same. The French are poetic about this constant sameness in the face of change. 'Plus ca change, plus c'est la même chose'.

The bad news is, most people don't learn from the conning ways of visionless politicians. The masses have refused to learn the idiocy and hypocrisy of the power clique. Because of this infectious confusion, we are in a hole. But we are still digging, deeper into the recesses of this power, indifference, and ignorance-inspired confusion. It's our peak season of prolonged stupidity.

There is a context to this observation. Merriam-Webster defines stupidity as "given to unintelligent decisions or acts; acting in an unintelligent or careless manner". Kenyans have fallen to such decisions during floods, droughts, and elections. A practical definition of stupidity is this: Knowing what is wrong, seeing what is wrong, hearing what is wrong, feeling what is wrong, but continuing to defer to the perpetrators of these wrongs.

Anthony Smith, a leadership coach, explains what he calls a "system of stupidity". The system of stupidity loves the fool who wishes to abandon prosperity. This system is blind to race, creed, tribe, income or family names, or social standing. The system smothers your future, as it sheds crocodile tears over your plight.

The system pays lip service to mass prosperity, while feeding on mass gullibility. The connivance sustains exploitation, which some Kenyans accept as their destiny. The owners of these systems of deception incited Kenyans against each other during the 1992 and 1997 elections. The subsequent tribal clashes displaced innocent people from their lands and businesses.

The owners of the system of stupidity clung to State power through electoral fraud in 2007. The subsequent violence led to the killing of 1,200 people, and displacement of 600,0000 peasants who were regarded as 'foreigners' in the lands of their birth or choice.