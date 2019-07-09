Uhuru could make electoral reforms his legacy

Let’s assume that the political elites succeed in their push for a referendum to restructure the government and expand the Executive to accommodate more tribal kingpins.

Let’s also suppose that the Deputy President and his Tangatanga team oppose the referendum, while President Uhuru Kenyatta, Opposition leader Raila Odinga and the Kieleweke brigade support it.

Let’s also presume that immediately after the referendum, these two opposing camps mutate into political parties and approach the election with the country in a state of heightened anxiety as was the case in the 2007 general election that was preceded by the Orange and Banana referendum.

It’s also an acknowledged fact that the state of affairs in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is precarious, to say the least. The commission currently has only three commissioners and the CEO of the secretariat has not yet been recruited.

The commission is the subject of indictment by the Parliamentary Accounts Committee of the National Assembly over billions of wasted funds. It’s alleged that goods were procured and paid for but were never delivered. The commissioners who resigned alleged a lot of misdeeds whose veracity has not been investigated by relevant agencies and parliamentary committees to date.

The commission is also expected to oversee at least two referenda and a boundary delineation before the general election. It’s thus clear that a proper reform of the IEBC within such a busy and tight schedule will be practically impossible.