Leaders do more than exercise authority

When organisations, small or large, corporations or nation-states, fail or succeed we point to leadership. Rwanda’s transformation is attributed to President Paul Kagame. Conversely, the chaos obtains in Sudan because of President Salva Kiir.

There is a cry for leadership. Nations are gripped by political dysfunction. Corporations are burdened by incompetent boards and executives. Schools and universities are staggered by the winds of unenlightened stewardship. The Brexit fiasco is a most elegant testament of failed leadership.

President Vladimir Putin’s assertion that liberalism has become obsolete is a stinging indictment on the leadership of the liberal West. Interestingly, Putin’s evisceration of the liberal order resonates with populist politicians such as Donald Trump, Hungary’s Viktor Orban, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and the man who could be the next prime minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.

What is leadership? A precise definition is neither possible nor necessary. I will focus on what leadership is not.

Leadership is not management. Many people often believe that getting things done is necessarily leadership. Managers manage things; their roles are mundane and operational. Leadership is about people; leaders lead people. Moreover, leadership has nothing to do with rank or status in society. Politicians, presidents or CEOs have rank and position but they are not necessarily leaders.