Farmers don’t need Bt cotton

In the rush to prescribe Bt Cotton as the silver bullet to cotton production problems, the President, in a rather unclear directive, urged counties to “support” farmers. The central government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, should provide clearer guidance to county governments on the agricultural sector’s development. Additionally, there is a need to monitor county interventions to ensure accountability. There is a need to create synergies between county and national programmes, such as reviving the cotton sector.

The biggest mistake Kenya could ever make is to believe that the commercialisation of Bt Cotton is the “direct intervention” to solve farmers’ problems. GMO cotton has been commercialised in few other African countries and has failed to meet its much-hyped efficiency and production potential. Burkina Faso and South Africa are illustrative of the fact that GMOs promote a form of agriculture that throws farmers into long-term dependencies, undermines critical biodiversity and, by promoting large-scale industrial infrastructure, drives millions into poverty.

Kenyans have a right to know and understand more about this technology; and to participate meaningfully in the decision on whether to allow GMOs on our farms and plates. Public participation processes should be followed to ensure that Kenyans know the applicants behind Bt Maize and Bt Cotton and the results of risk assessments underway. GM cotton will end up on our plates, because it is used to make cottonseed oil and cotton seed cake (used for animal feed).

Notably, seed varieties under trial are not developed in Kenya and remain the manufacturer’s intellectual property. Commercialisation of this technology serves the company’s interest and not our farmers.

We cannot talk about sustainable livelihoods and at the same time undermine the ability of farmers to own, use and freely breed indigenous seeds. Locally produced seeds, that are better adapted to our environment, allow farmers to mitigate the effects of climate change and increasingly unpredictable market trends.

With real fears and uncertainties among Kenyans, there is an urgent need for the government, through its research institutions and mandated authorities, to investigate the short and long-term impacts of GMO cotton, specific to the Kenyan context. The best actions the government can take are to give farmers access to conventional seeds; provide reliable extension services; and ensure proper management of buying agreements – of non-GM varieties – with manufacturers.

[email protected]