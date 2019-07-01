Economics is not perfect

The problem with using GDP as a measure of economic growth is that it ignores the gap between the rich and the poor. Therefore, we can have the total value of goods and services within the boundaries of a country being produced by a small group of people yet it is assumed that the whole population is engaging in and benefiting from the same. This makes economics imperfect.

The western models of economic growth and development that we have been using in Kenya, and Africa at large, have failed us as well, for example, Rostow’s stages of growth.

Whitman Rostow, an American economist, in his theory explains how a country is able to grow from being a traditional society to an age of mass consumption and beyond. However, up to now no African state has successfully followed this path. Dr Mary Kinyanjui, the brain behind the Ubuntu economic model, agrees that there is a gap in her book called Coffee Time.

The only economic models that can rescue us are those we have authored ourselves. We need more economic models of growth and development like Ubuntu coming up from our local economists.

The fact that economics avoids any confrontation makes it imperfect. It almost makes it a tool of the status quo. Economists are largely conservatives and apologists. Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels note this in their book The Communist Manifesto. This book was written before Marx himself was considered an economist.

As a result of their conservative nature, it is members of other professions who do the risky work for economists, for example, journalists. A good example is Kenya, where journalists are the ones who requested for the SGR contract between Kenya and China.

This was during the New Year round table interview with the President. Economists should have requested to examine the contents of the contract long before then. On the contrary, they were only available to be interviewed about Kenya’s debt situation at the comfort of their homes and offices, where there are no risks involved.