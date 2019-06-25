Africa-China relationship should be deeper and equitable

The first China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo will be held on June 27-29 in China’s Hunan Province and a total of 53 African countries will participate and lots of deals will be signed.

By 2011, China became the largest individual trading partner for the region, with the share of SSA trade with China reaching an estimated 16 per cent, rising from negligible shares in the 1990s. Today China has become Africa’s foremost development and trade partner. The scale and volume of trade between Africa and China has grown exponentially from just US$10 billion in 2000 to $204.2 billion in 2018.

Expansion of trade links with China has allowed African countries to diversify their export base, away from the advanced economies of the West. However, trade imbalance persists in the Sino-Africa bilateral relationship.

Africa mostly exports unprocessed raw materials such as crude oil, iron, zinc, cobalt, titanium, zinc, copper, cobalt and tobacco for China’s industrial and manufacturing needs. Africa in turn imports machinery and electronics, and consumer goods.

Africa’s gapping trade imbalance in favour of China is a legacy of the what is widely believed to be Africa’s lost decades; the period between 1980 and 1990. During this decade Africa was mired in conflict and saddled with debt. This period was also characterised by erosion of vital capitals; human and physical, especially roads, railways and energy. Moreover, foreign direct investments declined to a trickle. Consequently, industrial output collapsed.