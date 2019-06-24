Take it from this ant Uhuru, you have to be a leader

The President must cultivate the eminence of the presidency and always act as a statesman, diplomat and gentleman, especially in public. He should not resort to the language we heard during the Akorino prayers. What example is he setting for heads of families and our sons, the soon to be heads of families?

Let me respectfully disabuse him of his contention that it was he who influenced the election of most Central leaders in 2017. The electorate has come of age and we elected leaders of our choice, though sometimes we erred. Most leaders were elected on their own merits as opposed to 2013 when the ICC threat influenced choices. Some of these politicians used their resources to campaign for Uhuru, especially during the repeat presidential poll.

Some argue he was addressing his anger at the Tangatanga group, but the Kieleweke group has been doing the same politicking and its members, therefore, have no justification to gloat. The President should have been equally furious when ODM leaders publicly called upon him to endorse Raila for 2022. The two groups are all campaigning prematurely.

When the President tells MPs to go work in their constituencies, what does he really mean? Is he referring to CDF projects? Have all monies for these projects been disbursed? During the 2017 campaigns, the President and his deputy went around promising development.

If the National Assembly has okayed these projects and money is available, the Executive should be executing and launching them. Who's to blame when this doesn't happen? And why does the President become furious when MPs from Central ask him about promises and stalled projects?

Whenever the President comes to Central, he appears irritated and calls people names, which is not very polite to the ‘ants’ that woke up twice at midnight to vote for him. When he hurls insults at elected leaders there, he also disrespects the electorate, as we chose these people as our leaders.

The Jubilee Party has only had two parliamentary group meetings since the 2017 polls and it’s time the President called one to iron out the issues bringing his house down, instead of washing dirty linen in public.

If not, party structures should take care of errant members, if that is the problem. This should end the political noise and divert the energies of elected leaders towards the development agenda. Mr President, lead from the front.