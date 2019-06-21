Kenyans failing children on their rights

This week, Haki Africa received a complaint about the disappearance of a four-year-old girl called Anuda Mohammed Abbas. The girl is from Mtopanga in Kisauni, Mombasa county.

On the day she disappeared, Anuda was coming from school in the afternoon with her eight-year-old sister when they met a female stranger who offered to buy them viazi karai.

Anuda in her natural child innocence quickly accepted the offer while her elder sister declined and continued on home, leaving Anuda with the stranger. According to witnesses, the stranger took Anuda into a waiting private saloon car and drove away. One week later, Anuda is still missing. The family and Haki Africa are desperately searching.

From Mombasa to Kisumu, Marsabit to Magadi, Wajir to Isbeania, cases such as Anuda’s are rife in Kenya. Children are abducted, kidnapped, exchanged, never to be reunited with their biological families again.

Nearly two decades ago twin sisters were separated by a hospital only for them to discover each other on social media after 19 years. Since confirming they are biological sisters, Melon and Sharon have vowed to stay together and do what they can to make up for lost time. They have also decided not to sue the hospital that was responsible for their separation immediately after birth.