In solidarity with Kenya's LGBTQ

We in the LGBTQ movement in the global North express solidarity with our Kenyan brothers, sisters and other queers whose hopes were dashed last month upon the High Court’s ruling to uphold an outdated ban on same-sex acts.

Harkening back to British colonial rule, the 1885 penal code not only criminalised gay sex, but its legacy is compounded, as much of public opinion continues to pathologise LGBTQ communities as unnatural, foreign and undeserving of basic rights to, say, housing or health.

This most homophobic colonial heritage can be seen in HIV rates—Africa’s highest HIV-burdened countries neatly overlay with those settled by the British (eg, Botswana, Eswatini, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe).

Twisting the knife, the three-judge panel further asserted the existing law does not discourage LGBTQ people from seeking health services such as HIV care. Accordingly, this would mean queer communities are free to get screened and treated for STIs and HIV in clinics where dignity and respect are afforded to all.

The court’s false claim is all the more maddening given that decriminalisation of marginalised populations is a sure-footed path to health access, HIV prevention and care.