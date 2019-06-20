Just how profitable is tourism?

In recent weeks, some of the African countries which could be said to be Kenya’s rivals for “safari tourism” have been in the news.

First was Botswana, where the government decided to lift an existing ban on the hunting of elephants. Apparently, there has been a steady growth in elephant population and there are now about 130,000 elephants in Botswana – the largest elephant population within any national borders. And the government now wants to reduce that population to limit human-wildlife conflict in rural areas.

Second was more recent when Tanzania offered “hunting blocks” for auction via a new electronic portal. Tanzania has had such hunting – invariably referred to as ‘sport hunting’ or ‘trophy hunting’ – for many years now, as has South Africa.

The reason for all this hunting is that there is money to be made in allowing wealthy men and women who have a taste for such blood sports to shoot predesignated numbers of elephants or buffaloes or giraffes, etc.

And yet in Kenya, hunting down wildlife has been illegal since the late 1970s. From as far back as that, any shooting of a wild animal by anyone who is not an employee of the Kenyan Wildlife Service, and whether done by a local or a foreigner, is ‘ipso facto’, poaching.

Indeed, a return to legal hunting hardly features in any debate within Kenya on wildlife conservation or tourism policy. Not even when there is an overabundance of wildlife in a specific game park, as in the arguable surplus buffalo in Lake Nakuru National Park.

Why is this?

Well, here is the fundamental consideration: