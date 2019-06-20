Dead beat dads, spare kids the pain

And he wants us all to be shocked, maybe even fall off our seats with our mouths open for emphasis. Of the shock we are experiencing. Excuse me please. When you removed your clothes and climbed on that woman, were you expecting beans? Now she has tricked you by producing a whole baby nine months later?

Then there are the others of suddenly suspecting some children are not his, despite being in the delivery room. Wait until you see the child. Walks like an ape just like his father. No DNA required.

Halafu the ‘I didn’t want to marry her, she trapped me with a baby!’ clowns. No one held a gun to your head, you wanted to be trapped. Babies have never been reason enough for marriage. Your parents paid fees, so reason like you saw the inside of a classroom?

Last Sunday we tried to celebrate Father's Day. The pain I witnessed and have witnessed since they tried making money off this day and many others is immense. I have never understood how a man can be somewhere, eating, sleeping, having coitus, laughing, going on as if all is well with the world when his children, his blood, are chased from school for lack of fees, locked out of their house for lack of rent, go days without food and many times have no access to medical care.

Please note, it is not that he cannot afford it. It is because he can. All because you parted ways with the mother. She also does not like you believe me, but she is looking after your children. A grown man with his senses working now must be taken to court and forced to look after his own children.

Yet these men feel no shame. Why? Because my dear women, we want to be well behaved. The Lord loves us with our suffering and burdens, let us leave all to Him. (Yes there are also women who leave their children. How many do you know? Thank you.)