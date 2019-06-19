Positive outlook despite relegation scare

Kenya has been a core side in the World Sevens Series since 2003

Gangla noted that lessons have been learnt and will be used to steer the side to greater heights starting with the Olympic qualifiers in November in South Africa.

“It was a season of transition. We brought a lot of young players through the ranks, including Johnstone Olindi, Daniel Taabu and Vincent Onyala, who have shown their worth and will be valuable assets to the team in years to come,” he added.

Gangla noted that the Kenya Under 20 team’s qualification to the Junior Rugby World Cup in Brazil in July is also an outstanding feat. The side, known as Chipu, beat holders Namibia 21-18 in the African qualifiers final at the KCB Sports Club in April.

“The gap between us and Namibia has been narrowing for the last three years and to finally beat them on home soil was remarkable. It shows the future of Kenyan rugby is bright,” he said.

Gangla expressed confidence that the team will be competitive in Brazil, where they face Uruguay, Japan and Canada.

“It’s a tall order for the team but the spirit and the mood of the boys is competitive. I know they will do the country proud in the event and claim a scalp or two,” he said.

For the first time ever, the country's top prize, the Kenya Cup final, was hosted in Kakamega in May. The match was between Kabras and KCB.

In addition, Western Bulls, Kabras, Menengai Oilers, Nakuru RFC and Kisumu will be playing in the top tier. Gangla said this shows the game is growing in leaps and bounds away from its traditional base in Nairobi.

“It shows the game is growing and we have top teams able to compete with Nairobi’s best clubs and make the league competitive. This gives the game a national feel,” he observed.