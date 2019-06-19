Invest in youth to secure Kenya's future

“All who have meditated on the art of governing mankind have been convinced that the fate of empires depends on the education of youth,” Greek philosopher Aristotle wrote in Politics.

The fate of Kenya depends on its economic development - will our youth inherit a robust economy, or will they not get to enjoy the freedoms that accompany economic prosperity?

At its core, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s agenda is about supporting youth education and encouraging them to do something with it. The March 9, 2018, handshake with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga symbolised the importance of unity.

Adults must serve as an example to the next generation, that no matter what, we are a unified nation. We can only rely on one another. The youth must learn from the handshake, and the positive working relationship between Uhuru and Raila, that the advancement of society can only occur when factions embrace their differences.

The entire Big Four Agenda is in essence dedicated to the youth as well, as it is designed to hand them a wealthy Kenya—rich in money and in contentment. High-quality youth education is the key to implementing each aspect of it.

We have seen efforts on many fronts to encourage the advancement of knowledge and innovation amongst our youth. Next year, the government will introduce four foreign languages—Arabic, Chinese, French and German—to the primary school curriculum.

This will not be cheap, and will involve the hiring of more than 23,000 foreign language teachers. But there is no doubt the investment is worthwhile, because it will produce a globally competitive workforce.

It will make Kenyans more hireable in international positions, and show the world that we are a globalised, highly educated and versatile people.