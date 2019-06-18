Revitalising Russian-Kenyan ties

• We also recognise Kenya’s global leadership in combatting plastics pollution and protection of biodiversity.
• For decades, Russia has been providing training and education to young talented Kenyans in the best Russian universities.
On June 12, the people of the Russian Federation celebrated RUSSIA DAY, our national holiday.
Russia is currently undergoing a period of rapid economic, social and technological development. Those of you who have visited Russia will confirm the spectacular positive transformations that are taking place in every sphere of life of the Russian people.
Our industry, agriculture, science, education, health, and culture, among others, steadily grow. The Russian society has reached unprecedented cohesion and solidarity on the basis of pluralism and democracy. Our institutions have become stronger and better fit for the challenges of the modern world.
Russia’s international cooperation diversifies and expands. Together with our neighbours and friends, we have embarked on an ambitious and increasingly successful endeavour to achieve economic integration — the Eurasian Economic Union — that aims to create a huge space of borderless trade, cooperation and prosperity for millions of people to enable them to fully realise their creative potential.
The linking of this integration effort with the global ‘Road and Belt Initiative’ will add to its efficiency and effectiveness.
In 1963, the Soviet Union was among the first countries to recognise the newly independent Republic of Kenya as a sovereign state. Last December, we celebrated the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Kenya, and now, together with our Kenyan friends, we are working to accelerate and intensify our multifaceted political and economic cooperation.
On the global arena, Russia stands for a peaceful multipolar world based on international law, with the central role of the United Nations.
Africa, as the continent of the future, is a priority of Russia’s foreign policy, which is exemplified by President Putin’s initiative to hold in October this year in the city of Sochi on the Black Sea, the First Russia-Africa Summit that will bring together Russian and African leaders to discuss further development of our mutually beneficial comprehensive cooperation.
Kenya holds a special place in Russia’s policy as a leader of the continent and an engine of growth and development, with which we are tied by long-standing traditional friendship built on sovereignty, equality, mutual trust and respect.
In 1963, the Soviet Union was among the first countries to recognise the newly independent Republic of Kenya as a sovereign state. Last December, we celebrated the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Kenya, and now, together with our Kenyan friends, we are working to accelerate and intensify our multifaceted political and economic cooperation.
We are deeply satisfied with the level of collaboration between our countries in the United Nations and other multilateral fora. Russia and Kenya share identical or similar approaches to most major world problems, and we are grateful to our Kenyan partners for their support of Russian initiatives in the UN and on other multilateral platforms.
We have always greatly appreciated and strongly supported the role of Nairobi as the only United Nations capital in the Global South, and Kenya’s efforts to ensure smooth and effective work of UNON and also the headquarters of the United Nations Environment Programme and the UN Habitat.
Our Kenyan colleagues know that Russia has always insisted on keeping all the major multilateral environment and human settlements-related processes right here, in the capital of Kenya.
We also recognise Kenya’s global leadership in combatting plastics pollution and protection of biodiversity.
Over the last few months, we have seen several important exchanges take place between our two countries. High-level delegations travelled in both directions, political consultations took place. All this indicates a growing mutual interest to give a new impetus to our political and economic cooperation.
More and more Russian corporations turn to Kenya to look for new opportunities in trade and investment, including energy, automotive industry. New partnerships, including direct business-to-business contacts are being discussed. New exciting plans are made to renew cultural exchanges to expose the Kenyan public to the rich Russian heritage in such fields as music and theatre.
For several months now, we have been working very closely with our friends from the United Nations Country Team in Kenya to explore new avenues for increasing Russia’s contribution to assist the Kenyans to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and the goals set out in the Big Four Agenda.
Of exceptional importance has been the very recent visit of Her Excellency Amb Monica Juma, CS for Foreign Affairs, to Russia and her talks with Russian Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss the next steps towards reinvigorating Russia-Kenya relations and cooperation. We are looking forward to welcoming His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta in Sochi at the Russia-Africa Summit.
Traditionally, an important component of our relations has been development cooperation. For decades, Russia has been providing training and education to young talented Kenyans in the best Russian universities. We shall continue and expand this practice using new forms of collaboration. As shall we continue to train Kenyan law enforcers to build Kenya’s capacity to combat crime and terrorism.
For several months now, we have been working very closely with our friends from the United Nations Country Team in Kenya to explore new avenues for increasing Russia’s contribution to assist the Kenyans to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and the goals set out in the Big Four Agenda. I hope that soon we will be able to finalise this work and start practical implementation.
To conclude, I would like to express profound gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kenya, to all parts of Kenyan government with whom I had the pleasure to interact, as well as to all the friends I met here for their openness and sincerity, for their continuing support and willingness to work with us for the benefit of the peoples of our countries.
Let me assure you that the Russian Embassy will spare no effort to contribute to further development of Russian-Kenyan cooperation.