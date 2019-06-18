Revitalising Russian-Kenyan ties

On the global arena, Russia stands for a peaceful multipolar world based on international law, with the central role of the United Nations.

Africa, as the continent of the future, is a priority of Russia’s foreign policy, which is exemplified by President Putin’s initiative to hold in October this year in the city of Sochi on the Black Sea, the First Russia-Africa Summit that will bring together Russian and African leaders to discuss further development of our mutually beneficial comprehensive cooperation.

Kenya holds a special place in Russia’s policy as a leader of the continent and an engine of growth and development, with which we are tied by long-standing traditional friendship built on sovereignty, equality, mutual trust and respect.

In 1963, the Soviet Union was among the first countries to recognise the newly independent Republic of Kenya as a sovereign state. Last December, we celebrated the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Kenya, and now, together with our Kenyan friends, we are working to accelerate and intensify our multifaceted political and economic cooperation.

We are deeply satisfied with the level of collaboration between our countries in the United Nations and other multilateral fora. Russia and Kenya share identical or similar approaches to most major world problems, and we are grateful to our Kenyan partners for their support of Russian initiatives in the UN and on other multilateral platforms.

We have always greatly appreciated and strongly supported the role of Nairobi as the only United Nations capital in the Global South, and Kenya’s efforts to ensure smooth and effective work of UNON and also the headquarters of the United Nations Environment Programme and the UN Habitat.

Our Kenyan colleagues know that Russia has always insisted on keeping all the major multilateral environment and human settlements-related processes right here, in the capital of Kenya.

We also recognise Kenya’s global leadership in combatting plastics pollution and protection of biodiversity.

Over the last few months, we have seen several important exchanges take place between our two countries. High-level delegations travelled in both directions, political consultations took place. All this indicates a growing mutual interest to give a new impetus to our political and economic cooperation.

More and more Russian corporations turn to Kenya to look for new opportunities in trade and investment, including energy, automotive industry. New partnerships, including direct business-to-business contacts are being discussed. New exciting plans are made to renew cultural exchanges to expose the Kenyan public to the rich Russian heritage in such fields as music and theatre.