Caring is the key to ending violence against women

There is growing and disconcerting evidence that women in politics are targeted in gender-specific ways by their male counterparts.

They are often harassed and intimidated. When they raise issues about their constituencies their male counterparts dismiss and ridicule them in public.

Moreover, public office, especially political office, remains hostile territory for women. Parliament, the exclusive domain of men, has made it clear that they will violate the two-thirds gender rule, which requires that no more than two-thirds of elective or appointed public bodies be of the same gender.

Last week Wajir Women Representative Fatuma Gedi was physically assaulted by Wajir East MP Rashid Amin. This beastly attack took place within Parliament Buildings.

A couple of weeks before this incident Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi (Sonko) launched a shameful verbal tirade against Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris.

We all recall “Kidero, you have slapped me? You have slapped me Kidero? You have slapped me?” This was then Nairobi Women Representative crying out after she was allegedly assaulted by then Governor Evans Kidero.

The last election also saw an unprecedented surge in sexual and gender-based violence. Female candidates reported harassment, abuse and violence during the electioneering process.