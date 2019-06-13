Women were never meant to give men cash

Last week, someone shared a Facebook status of a gentleman who I feel wanted to help his fellow menfolk.

He wrote the hierarchy of who men should borrow money from. You can guess, we came in last, way after Satan. We, however, followed a certain governor and 50 Cent very closely.

I do not know who needs to hear this, women were not meant to look after grown men. It is untraditional (African), it goes against the laws of nature and the universe frowns on it.

We just cannot handle it. We will never keep it to ourselves I tell you. If a woman lends you or gives you money, be sure you will hear about it even in your eulogy.

“This man you see lying in the casket today, I really stood with him. He had no money of his own, everything he had, I gave him. This is why I am filled with so much sadness because I really invested in him.”

I am telling you we will even be giving a thanksgiving testimony at church and still find a way to tell everyone we gave you money. “ People of God, today I stand before you, filled with gratitude because the Lord has done it for me. Last week, the tender that I have been praying for has come through. You know Baba Molly has not had a job for the last five years and I have been the one holding the family together. Praise God! Now because of this tender, I can give him the one million he requires to start a business. Hallelujah!”

Listen, when we give you money, we expect loyalty, loyalty that surpasses that of a dog. The minute you side step on anything, we shall be reciting all the money we have ever given you while we threaten to jump off a balcony. “ Davie, it's me you are making a fool of with that other woman when that shirt you are wearing I am the one who bought with my chama money?”

The thing is, when we start giving a man money, we lose respect for him. That just the way it is, take it up with God and the universe. Also, do not start with the nonsense that oh, if you love each other, money should not matter.

Hallo! Are you there? Let me give you a formula: Love to a woman is security, love to a man is respect. Therefore, a man whose strategy is to get money from a woman will not get respect and the woman will not get security which results in zero love.

If your woman works hard, you have to work harder. A man must be the provider, the head. It is in the bible. God in the bible claims to be a father to the fatherless and a husband to the widow. Why? We need security. God in the bible has never claimed to be a wife to the widower. Money is security. If you are a man and think it is ok to take money from a woman, you are a rogue!

It can never be well with a woman who decides to take the place of a man and be the provider. Heartache is almost always her portion. My friend and I have been doing our own little research to find success cases but up until now, we have not found. Women, especially older ones who think they are missing out on mates, tend to pick up any wild animal, scrub him down and set him beside her. They are the providers, believing that he is capable of loyalty.

My mother used to say that if you do not let a man be a man, he will find somewhere else to be a man. Such women are usually surprised to find that the man they ‘picked’ from nothing, is now a breadwinner, using her money, in another home where he is of course respected for being a man.

Do not let anyone fool you, we are not providers. Aside from the fact that we will not be able to keep it to ourselves, the disrespect we will show you, unconsciously or otherwise, will be too much and the world will not turn as it should.