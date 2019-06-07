Deeds, not words, count in the fight against corruption

Without corruption, international and domestic investments in Kenya’s future, both public and private, would be more effective. It would set Kenya firmly on the path to prosperity, universal healthcare, food security, education for all, vocational training to give young people key skills, and a better life for every Kenyan citizen.

We note that if Kenya succeeded in its anti-corruption efforts, the estimated one-third of the annual budget that is lost to corruption would be sufficient to fund Kenya’s ambitious Big Four programme.

The effort to combat corruption needs to be accelerated. It needs courage from all Kenyans wherever they are and whatever their circumstances. Everyone has a role – politicians, officials, business people and all wananchi. Complacency is not an option.

Those facing corruption charges, including civil servants, should step aside from their official positions until their judicial cases have been concluded. As the President said, money must be recovered; and culprits must vacate their positions and serve jail terms for the process to come full circle.

Churches, mosques, temples and religious leaders should deny vigorously financial donations from people whose wealth is of potentially illicit origin. Religious leaders must be part of the solution in the fight against corruption. They must be a moral voice in the fight against corruption.

We commend the President for directing the various government agencies to facilitate the importation of goods by reducing inspections at the country’s borders, and for directing the accounting officers to pay all pending payments that do not have audit queries before the end of this fiscal year.

Both directives – if implemented properly – will benefit the Kenyan economy. Furthermore, the directives are important steps against corruption. Businesses in dire need of imported goods or of being paid by the government are potentially more prone to corrupt officials to get their goods cleared or their services paid.

We reiterate our commitments expressed at the National Anti-Corruption Conference in January. As Kenya’s development partners, we will ensure the anti-corruption measures and incentives already included in our programming are further strengthened.

We continue to support and cooperate with the agencies in charge of fighting corruption. Based on our respective legal frameworks and policies, we will make it more difficult for those involved in corruption to visit our countries privately and to use our financial centres.

If people are convicted of corruption in Kenya or breach our own laws, we will ensure that any proceeds held in our countries are seized and returned to the people of Kenya.

It is clear that zero tolerance for corruption is the only way forward. We all have to make the fight against corruption a personal priority.

By the Ambassadors/Representatives of Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, UK, USA., Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UN.