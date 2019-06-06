Environment crisis rapidly approaching a tipping point

As Kenya celebrated Madaraka Day on June 1, the world was remembering ecotheologian Thomas Berry. Four days later, on June 5, we marked World Environment Day, whose theme was Air Pollution.

On Madaraka Day we commemorate the attainment of self-governance in 1963 after decades of British colonial rule. Madaraka is a Kiswahili word for freedom or independence.

Self-governance meant that we now had the powers to exercise control over our own affairs. But the control over own affairs is being tested by widespread corruption, the breakdown of our social web, ailing environment, and drought and famine, which are now threatening close to 23 counties.

This is an indication that drastic societal changes are needed to deliver the Kenya we want. Redefining our relationship with our natural resources is paramount. This forms the foundation for our survival on the planet. We are in a silent crisis that is fast approaching a tipping point.

A recent UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change special report warns rapid and radical action is needed to stay within the 1.5°C threshold. Nature is declining globally at rates unprecedented in human history.