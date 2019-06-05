Award PhDs on basis of work experience

About half of Kenya’s lecturers might soon lose their jobs for not possessing a doctorate degree. This is as a result of the new policy requiring all lecturers to be PhD holders.

Just recently Education CS George Magoha questioned the quality of PhDs awarded in Kenyan universities. However, does possessing a PhD make one an intellectual? An intellectual can be described as someone who loves knowledge and has the desire to seek it.

You do not have to go to school to be an intellectual. Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga agrees with this in his presentation titled 'The Metamorphosis of the Radical Intellectual'.

Possessing a doctorate can only make you a better intellectual. John Kiriamiti (My Life in Crime), for instance, remains more outstanding than many doctors and professors of literature, despite dropping out of high school. This is because of the contribution he has made in society through his works.

Ask any Kenyan to name an economist they know of and they will probably tell you Mwai Kibaki and David Ndii. These two have impacted society with their ideas and policies.

Many economics lecturers, despite possessing PhDs, are only known by the university fraternity, mostly their students, because that is the extent of their impact.