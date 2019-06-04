Gender wage gap pervasive

According to the Guardian, some top male tennis players like Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have claimed men should earn more as they attract more people.

The data, though, suggests viewing figures are not gender based but determined by individual performance and personality.

As a matter of fact, from 2010 to 2014, the women’s US Open final drew a larger audience in America than the men’s final.

In 2017, while former England captain Wayne Rooney took home $400,000 (Sh40 million) a week , the wages of his female counterpart, Steph Houghton, were meagre in comparison - around $1,600 (Sh162,160) a week.

For participating in the 2014 Fifa World Cup, the US men’s soccer team got $9 million (Sh910 million) after being knocked out in the 16th round whilst in 2015, the US women’s soccer team won the Fifa Women’s World Cup finals but only took home $2 million (Sh202 million).

To add salt to injury, there’s not a single woman on the 2018 Forbes World’s highest-paid athletes list and there was only one in the 2017 list—Serena Williams.

The gender wage gap is not only prevalent in sports but in many other professions as well.

According to Organization for Economic Cooperation & Development (OECD), the gender wage gap is defined as the difference between median earnings of men and women relative to median earnings of men.

Men are still being paid much more than women and their earnings are increasing more rapidly. This means the pay gap is widening, despite numerous initiatives to break glass ceilings and force salary disclosure.

The issue of wage inequality in the workplace has continued to gain prominence in the global policy agenda in recent years. The stats are grim. Globally, the gender pay gap is at approximately 23 per cent as women make 77 cents for every dollar earned by men.

Global gender equality affects every country in the world, and signifies an economic setback of $12 trillion in global growth, according to a study by McKinsey and Company.

According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2018 by the World Economic Forum, Kenya is ranked 76 out of 149 countries. Rwanda sits pretty at six, whilst Ghana is hanging on by a whisker at 89.