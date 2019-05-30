There’s no shame in menstruation

To further the government’s agenda on this, in 2017, the Basic Education Act was amended, thus placing the responsibility of providing free, sufficient and quality sanitary towels to every girl registered and enrolled in a public education institution and has reached puberty on the government. This was aimed at reducing absenteeism for girls in schools during their periods.

In 2016 a report by Unesco estimated that one in 10 girls in rural areas of Sub-Saharan Africa is absent from school during their menstrual cycle.

The private sector is effectively initiating programmes to help bridge this gap and to normalise the conversation around this topic. A good example is the Always Keeping Girls in School programme.

The programme has empowered girls through essential puberty education, motivation, access to educational resources and donations of a year supply of Always sanitary pads. This ensures that girls don’t have to miss school and they can be confident about themselves and their futures.

Started in 2006, the programme has so far distributed over 9.5 million pads to more than 120,000 girls. In 2018, more than 11,500 girls were impacted by the programme countrywide. This saw a 95 per cent drop in underage pregnancies and 50 per cent improved academic performance amongst the beneficiaries.

The programme has now integrated boys in the education sessions. This allows them to become part of the change in normalising the conversation. The expected outcome is for men to begin talking about menstruation more freely and be supportive of the MHM needs of women and girls within households, communities, and schools.

The Kaka Empire Foundation has also taken up the challenge of providing primary school girls in marginalised areas with sanitary products and educating them on menstrual hygiene through the #BankOnMe initiative.

These, amongst other programmes run by various organisations and individuals, have helped reduce cases of early marriages in some communities, sex in exchange for sanitary pads, poor academic performance of girls and school dropouts hence protecting girls from different societal pressures.

Both the government and private sector interventions are critical in positively impacting menstrual health management. They further provide a perfect ground for more public-private partnerships that will aid assuage the situation.

This, therefore, calls on every stakeholder to come on board and work towards ensuring that we engage in thought-provoking dialogues to reduce the stigma and suffering that come with menstruation.

It is every individual’s role to help fight stigma and poverty associated with MHM. One can support organisations already doing this work or take up the challenge to help disadvantaged girls by supporting them directly.

Founder, Bethel Network