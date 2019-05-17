Mother and baby health an imperative

There is an African proverb that goes, “It takes a village to raise a child.” I believe it also takes a village to bring a child into the world. Being a mother, a doctor and the Migori county Health executive, I am deeply grateful for the people who make safe motherhood a reality. These include community health volunteers, midwives, healthcare providers, families and the broader community.

Safe motherhood cannot be achieved in isolation. In Migori, we have taken a 360 degree approach to ensuring mothers have safe pregnancies and deliveries, including by working hand-in-hand with communities to encourage mothers to give birth in hospitals, which is a safer option.

There are several programmes aimed at ensuring women in labour arrive in health facilities. For instance, we have partnered with boda boda operators to transport women to hospital as quickly as possible. For each mother that an operator in the programme brings to a hospital, he or she receives Sh400.

In Nyangoge, Kuria West subcounty, a community-based referral system ensures that mothers in labour are transported to health facilities via motorcycles or cars. This has resulted in 100 per cent hospital delivery rate.

We have incentivised giving birth in health facilities by offering mama packs to mothers. The packs contain basic supplies for newborns, including a blanket, baby tub, socks and Vaseline. Currently, seven out of 10 births are attended by a skilled health worker. Our goal is to reach 90 per cent so that every mother has a shot at a healthy delivery.