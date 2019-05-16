Graft war requires extraordinary measures

The government has the resources and machineries to identify suspects in mega corruption scandals. Kenyans seem to know the corruption kingpins through their conspicuous expenditure and foolish display of wealth, mainly in real estate.

Serious lifestyle audits of top billionaires could be a lifesaver to government. The perpetrators of corruption have an “uta do [what will you do]” attitude and are bold in defending themselves and shielding their colleagues in crime.

The Interior ministry must stand with Kenyans. Interrogating, arresting and intimidating spiritual and civic leaders will only accelerate popular protest and revolution. Popular protests and revolutions have high socioeconomic costs, more to the poor and the government, and should be avoided.

The President has a responsibility to establish and preside over a responsible government and not a bandit one. A responsible government would protect, provide and invest in the citizens, and give them hope for a better tomorrow.

Kenyans want their government to explore the possibility of taking extraordinary measures to identify, arrest, convict and jail corruption suspects, and recover stolen property.

The truth is, past and emerging corruption scandals cannot be resolved by the current generation of spiritual and secular leaders; unless the government reviews relevant laws and ensures the moral foundation of families and the nation is rebuilt.

Corruption scandals are complex, perfectly executed to cover looters' tracks. The loot is sanitised in real estate investments or kept outside financial systems. Due legal process will never resolve corruption scandals.

The government must take extraordinary measures—review laws to be aligned to the spirit of the Constitution; facilitate dismissal of suspects from office on the ground of loss of confidence rather than conviction; consolidate powers of relevant institutions to enhance accountability and delivery of justice; and empower financial sector to even change currency and involve development partners in assets recovery.

In Barbados, corruption is treated like murder and bond is denies except for cases that drag on for more than two years. Commercial banks routinely close accounts where large amounts are frequently deposited or withdrawn in cash, without court orders. Public servants suspected of corruption are dismissed by the appointing authority on grounds of loss of confidence.

In Saudi Arabia corruption suspects were put under “hotel arrest”. While in India currency was changed to mop-up corruption money kept outside the local banking system.