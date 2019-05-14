Time is right for deep reforms in university education

Prof Everett Standa, former Chief Executive Officer of the Commission for Higher Education, now CUE, was the first to raise concerns about the PhD qualified faculty. He warned training of PhD faculty was not keeping pace with the proliferation of universities. His caution was not taken seriously. Nearly 10 years later in 2018, former Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed raised the alarm about the dearth of PhD qualified faculty across all universities—private and public.

In just two years since the last audit report, Education CS Magoha has directed the CUE to prepare and submit a report on the status of university education within a month. Is Kenya’s university education in a crisis?

The rapid expansion of university education was also in many ways buoyed by what seemed like a rapid, near exponential increase in demand. Before the stringent measures instituted by Former Education CS Fred Matiang'i and sustained by Dr Mohamed, there seemed to be an abundance of qualified students coming out of high school. The number of students who scored the minimum C+(plus) grade dropped by about 48 per cent between 2015 and 2016.

We have an opportunity to rationalise and institute far-reaching reforms in university education. We must ramp up investment in teaching and learning resources; laboratories, classrooms and lecture halls, internet and education information services. We must also invest in improving the quality of student life and student experience on our campuses. Learning must be both rigorous and joyful.

We must go back to the basics; university must be about teaching excellence. Professors must be held accountable for student outcomes. While research is important, professors must be rewarded and promoted for quality teaching and service.

We must also fix university governance. Senior leadership of our universities must be held accountable; both for institutional performance, especially fiscal, and student outcomes.