Graft will be Big 4’s undoing

Your Excellency, reasonable citizens would understand if by 2022 the ‘Big Four’ plunk of your legacy flops. But there would be no excuse if the war on corruption flounders.

The saboteurs of the Big Four answer to a system of impunity. From the counties to the National Treasury, they have the opportunity, motive and means to undermine your ambitious development agenda. But this continues only if you allow it.

Your Excellency, you unveiled the Big Four agenda with optimism: “I am dedicating the energy, time, and resources of my administration to the Big Four. The Big Four will create jobs for our people to meet their basic needs.” About 36 months before you retire, the dominant reality is theft, denial, and succession idiocy. The system is working at cross-purposes.

You know it. We, the people, know it.Every working day, there are winding queues of desperate Kenyans around the City Square Post Office, along Nairobi’s Haile Sellasie Avenue. They are registering for ‘free houses’.

They expect 500,000 affordable houses by 2022. But corruption kills their optimism. Such projects are gravy trains for tendersucks. Affordable housing may fail, even if capital and investors are found, unless some suspects are jailed.

Food security, the first of the Big Four, is crippled. Signs of paralysis are showing. None of the promised 67 dams of the Jubilee era is operational. The multi-purpose dams were expected to generate electricity to support manufacturing and irrigated agriculture.