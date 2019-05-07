Aim gun at yourself, not dogs

The history of man isn’t complete without the mention of dogs. These friendly animals have walked beside man throughout the ages, offering unconditional companionship and security. The closeness of this relationship has culminated in the phrase—the dog is man’s best friend.

Dogs today play even more critical roles in human life. Dogs are used in medicine to sniff when epileptics are about to experience seizures. Scientists are currently studying how dogs can be used to smell cancer cells. Dogs are being used to sniff out narcotics concealed in bags in airports and bombs, subsequently saving lives.

For the love of dogs humanity has supported their perpetuation and today the world is home to millions of dogs, sadly some of them homeless. Humanity has grown less friendly to their erstwhile friend and today dogs can be found roaming in all major towns, especially in developing countries.

Stray dogs are treated harshly; they have evolved to be aggressive towards their earthly master. No doubt roaming dogs pose a great health challenge to the public but we must also ask the hard question—how have we as humans contributed to this?

It was reported recently that some counties have passed legislation to kill all roaming dogs? A stray dog is one not under the direct control of a person (owner) or not prevented from roaming. There are free-roaming owned dogs that are not under direct control or restriction at a particular time.