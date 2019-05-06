Power and wealth come and go

Towards the end of the Jomo Kenyatta rule, those in authority and the wealthy had become drunk with power. The clique of the powerful had the time of their lives shoving off those they did not want near the seat of power and the rich were literally puking on the rugged boots of the poor.

One example of this notoriety of the 1970s is the story of a man who, annoyed with his fellow reveller in a bar on the outskirts of Nairobi, told the other that he would shoot him “na hakuna kitu nitafanyiwa”.

His colleague called his bluff and dared the other to shoot him. The two intoxicated merrymakers came out of the bar and the soon would-be victim leaned on the wall as his friend took a few steps back and pointed his pistol. The next thing the other patrons and passersby heard was the loud bang of a gunshot. One man was down and gone forever and the other surrendered to the police only to be released a few days later without charge. That was the misplaced power of ill-gotten wealth.

Then at one time, my uncle (may the Lord rest his soul in peace) parked his old Vauxhall outside a butchery at Uthiru shopping centre in Kabete to buy half a pound (not kilo) of meat. He almost left without his family’s rare but favourite stew ingredient.

Inside the butchery were two ‘gentlemen’, one who had come in the then top-of-the-range Peugeot 504 saloon and another in a small but fairly new Toyota saloon. The one with the 504 loudly wondered how the other could drive a ‘kagari ka kina mama’ (tell that to our ladies today). With a cast down face, the Toyota man told the Peugeot man that he had just borrowed it from the wife to test its roadworthiness.