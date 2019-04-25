Major policy shift will lead to better cities

Dysfunctional systems will continue frustrating our quest for building future cities in Kenya. And this explains largely the reluctance by Kenyans to adopt such government plans as the housing policy for public servants, because many times, public-led programmes either lack or ignore proper planning.

Our cities are facing huge planning challenges, and many are barely able to support a decent life for residents. Because we abandoned planning, we are seeing the growth of cities that have become uncontrolled and ungovernable.

People are reluctant to own houses or permanently reside in cities because many of them remain insecure, informal and non-inclusive. It will take a huge policy shift and way of doing things to make them attract dwellers.

The manner we are building our cities flouts all known rules, including building codes, green growth policies, the Climate Change Act 2016 and business growth agenda.

It takes a cholera outbreak in a leading executive private facility like the Nairobi Hospital, theft of money from ATMS managed by leading banks in the face of non-functional expensive CCTVs or prolonged lack of clean water for city residents for people to appreciate that proper planning is essential.

That our cities have refused to grow into people's cities is clearly seen on our roads; a number of people working in our major cities live in rural areas or outskirts and commute daily.