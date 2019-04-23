Use referendum to strengthen institutions

This is the thinking that we must put forward as we look at our institutions to ensure that they live up to their calling.

Over the last nine years, we have seen what is working and what is not, which should be the basis of the referendum everyone is asking for.

While we are mostly focused on the Executive, which is more about sharing political power, we have given little focus on the institutions that serve all Kenyans.

It is not in question that we need to get it right on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the National Land Commission and the entire legal justice system.

If we do not reform the IEBC, we are opening ourselves to unending political struggles in the 2022 election as well as the upcoming boundaries review. We must use any upcoming referendum to ensure that we strengthen and streamline the IEBC ahead of those two events.

The NLC is currently more of a shell of its former self where even some of its former commissioners are being charged with corruption. We cannot continue to get reasonable and successful land reforms in the country if we do not look at how to strengthen and streamline the NLC.

While we are seeing changes in the police, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Director of Public Prosecutions and Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission, we need to do more and must use this referendum to strengthen these institutions further.

At the same time, the Judiciary has been cited as the weak link in dispensing justice and the referendum may be a moment to ensure that we see what needs to be changed.

Institutions are the cornerstone of our democracy and it is time to start discussions on how to strengthen and empower them, ensuring that no one person can manipulate them. There are those who have claimed that the EACC, DCI, DPP, IEBC, NLC and even the Judiciary have been manipulated to get some sort of results.

And so as we think of this referendum, we must first think of how we must empower the independent commissions, especially in regards to how they are financed to avoid manipulation by the Executive.

Additionally, county governments must receive funds directly from the Exchequer based on CRA allocations, not from a national government department. We must also empower the office of the DPP, Auditor General and Controller of Budget to execute their oversight role effectively.

At the end of it all, what is most important is for our institutions to work well for the betterment of the country and its people.