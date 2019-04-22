Stop this destruction of our dying planet

Palm Sunday, celebrated this month, is about recognising the courage of those who stand up for what is right - even when it is risky and difficult.

It is about standing up for the weak, the disabled and the voiceless. We are told to “encourage the exhausted, and strengthen the feeble” (Isaiah 35:3) and this is manifested on this day in the conduct of Kenyans from all walks of life. They not only give a coin to a homeless person or hand out a meal to a hungry child, but they also share their smile and grace with strangers as they build the pillars of solidarity that make our society what it is.

As I visited Nairobi National Park last week with my children, I asked myself what does politics that serve everyone really look like? We saw beautiful zebras and wildebeests, the striking blue bird, the elegant impalas, the cheeky baboons and even some tall giraffes. Nevertheless, none of that could satisfy my children. They were in it for the lions, the leopards or at least some rhinos! Driving around for hours, they were nowhere to be found.

Is this really Kenya? I asked myself. Is it just that we have lost so many of this land’s beautiful creatures? Does caring for the weak and the helpless not include our most unique and vulnerable assets?

In 1928, there were less than three million Kenyans. Today there are more than 50 million. Yet while our population has mushroomed, our wildlife has experienced a worrying decline. For example, within just three years, the wildebeest population has Kenya dropped from 276,000 to 228,000. According to World Wide Fund, Kenya is following a global trend, in which humanity has wiped out 60 per cent of the animal population since 1970.