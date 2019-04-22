Life's no bed of roses, don't take it out on women

• Marriage is not a death sentence. If it is not working, please walk out.
The unremitting murder and mayhem against Kenyan women is most reprehensible. It needs to be condemned in the strongest terms possible by all men and women of goodwill.
Every day the country wakes up to news of women who have been killed in one incident of violence or another. It is indeed sad and my heart bleeds when we take to social media platforms not to sympathise with the family and friends of the departed soul, but to mock and insult them, even in death, knowing very well that they cannot defend themselves.
The social fabric of our country is torn and the social order is in great jeopardy. What models are we creating for the next generation and subsequent ones? When violence becomes the order of the day, young ones get to believe that this is the only way to address challenges.
This reality ought to trouble every adult Kenyan. Have we prepared children to face the challenges of life non-violently? Is the middle class, in particular, training children to know that life is not an easy bed of roses and that violence is not the solution to the challenges of life?
It is without a doubt that our society is slowly chewing itself up and burying itself in silent murmurs and whims of cowardice and pretence or mere ignorance, while crimes of such magnitude are taking place daily.
No human being deserves to die in such a manner as our women are dying today. What then is the cause of the violence highly displayed and glorified on social media, with cheap gossip just to advance a stereotypical narrative?
It is beginning to be clear that many Kenyans are living under depression and they are unable to handle their anger. We also cannot rule out mental disorders that have not yet been identified.
There is also the possibility that a good number of Kenyans are overwhelmed by their socioeconomic conditions. There are challenges around money, luxury and leisure, bad and abusive relationships, and the like.
Social stigma also compels women to stay in abusive marriages, just so to look socially correct. They are often told to brave it out for the good of the children and to safeguard an image already tainted and long buried. The end result is usually fatal.
Marriage is not a death sentence. If it is not working, please walk out. The church has also placed a very stringent mantra on marriages. Discrimination against single parents and those divorced is the order of the day.
It is high time we all started living in today’s times, to be realistic and redefine our social norms and ethos. Our brothers need to know that money, wealth and vanity mean nothing where the social fabric is broken. Men need to embrace a new value matrix that respects life.
And a woman should be the last person to celebrate another woman’s misfortunes. Some of the tweets on murders of women are just appalling. Men and women in equal measure must speak out on the issues ailing our society. We must wear the crown of humanity and stop planting the seed of hatred.
Vice President, Law Society of Kenya