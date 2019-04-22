Life's no bed of roses, don't take it out on women

The unremitting murder and mayhem against Kenyan women is most reprehensible. It needs to be condemned in the strongest terms possible by all men and women of goodwill.

Every day the country wakes up to news of women who have been killed in one incident of violence or another. It is indeed sad and my heart bleeds when we take to social media platforms not to sympathise with the family and friends of the departed soul, but to mock and insult them, even in death, knowing very well that they cannot defend themselves.

The social fabric of our country is torn and the social order is in great jeopardy. What models are we creating for the next generation and subsequent ones? When violence becomes the order of the day, young ones get to believe that this is the only way to address challenges.

This reality ought to trouble every adult Kenyan. Have we prepared children to face the challenges of life non-violently? Is the middle class, in particular, training children to know that life is not an easy bed of roses and that violence is not the solution to the challenges of life?

It is without a doubt that our society is slowly chewing itself up and burying itself in silent murmurs and whims of cowardice and pretence or mere ignorance, while crimes of such magnitude are taking place daily.