What Kenya needs to be a successful oil-producer

In the oil and gas sector, there is a dichotomy between countries that have found oil and have been able to enhance development and those that have been afflicted by the oil curse: the dreaded Dutch disease.

Successful oil-producing countries have been able to save, invest and diversify their economies. They have saved oil and gas resources in sovereign wealth funds and other areas to be invested for future generations.

Thus, they ensure that when the oil runs out, as it is a finite resource, they will still be able to provide for their citizens. Examples of countries that have done so include Norway, whose Government Pension Fund is the largest in the world, worth over $1 trillion and whose revenue comes from its North Sea oil drilling operation.

In addition, they not only save, but invest their revenue for the future by focusing on areas such as infrastructure to lay the foundation for development in other sectors. Countries such as Ghana have invested in road infrastructure, which is a stimulus to other sectors.