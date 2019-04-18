Progression, a key element in career growth

When we were young, we all dreamt of becoming a person of substance in society. Be it a doctor, banker, business person, or whatever it is we aspired to be.

Getting further education in a particular discipline is important in the sense that it puts us on the right track in helping us develop and fit into the careers that we want to pursue. Indeed, career growth is key in the lives of many and there are various steps that employers and employees can utilise.

As an employer, it is important for you to foster a learning environment within your business or company. This is important because education always leads to growth.

It is key that you share learning opportunities with your employees. Share upcoming training or certification events that can help expand your employee’s way of thinking while increasing their knowledge.

Cross training your employees to know about the different functions or departments in your business or organisation is another key element. This not only brings great flexibility but it also helps employees learn new skills and functions.