Progression, a key element in career growth

When we were young, we all dreamt of becoming a person of substance in society. Be it a doctor, banker, business person, or whatever it is we aspired to be.
Getting further education in a particular discipline is important in the sense that it puts us on the right track in helping us develop and fit into the careers that we want to pursue. Indeed, career growth is key in the lives of many and there are various steps that employers and employees can utilise.
As an employer, it is important for you to foster a learning environment within your business or company. This is important because education always leads to growth.
It is key that you share learning opportunities with your employees. Share upcoming training or certification events that can help expand your employee’s way of thinking while increasing their knowledge.
Cross training your employees to know about the different functions or departments in your business or organisation is another key element. This not only brings great flexibility but it also helps employees learn new skills and functions.
CAREER ADVICE
Another thing employers may think about is creating a mentorship programme to help employees take an active role in knowledge sharing. It also helps individuals improve their overall leadership skills.
These are just some of the things employers should put into consideration when it comes to empowering and developing their employees' careers. It is beneficial to always take your employees to the next step.
For employees, it is wise to take some steps as individuals to advance one's career. Setting goals is key; these could be long term or short term. An action plan on how to achieve these goals is the next step. This will keep you on a progressive path to advancing your career. Remember progress is key, even if it is slow always strive to make steps.
Network with people on the same path as you and preferably those who are ahead of you. Learn as much as possible from their career journey and ask questions that you can benefit from. Always remember to assess yourself from time to time and measure your progress in various ways.
This will help you realise where you need to improve on. Always remember to appreciate how far you have gone in your career path because self-confidence is key.
Your career is in your hands and it’s up to you to grasp it tight and control it in order to soar to great heights. Always remember to believe in yourself because you are the CEO of your career.
Resolution Insurance Senior Manager Medical Operations