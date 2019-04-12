China travels 101: Must-have apps

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Google are all banned in China, so it’s worthwhile taking the effort to download Chinese alternatives prior to your visit. You can also download a VPN before your visit to access banned applications, however, VPN service is often unreliable.

As long as you have your phone, you won’t get lost or confused! There are three main telecom providers in China: China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom. You can get prepaid SIM cards for any of them, just bring your passport for registration purposes. Data is pretty cheap in China, so you can go to any one of them.

WeChat (微信): This is the top one and recommended for you to get in touch with your local Chinese friends, or other expats in China. Nowadays, WeChat ID is more popular than your phone number in China. This Chinese-developed app has become one of the world’s most popular mobile messaging and social networking platform.

You will see most people using WeChat Pay and Alipay to pay for nearly everything with a QR code. You can’t use it because you don’t have a Chinese bank account.

Most large institutions accept credit cards, but it’s good to keep some cash on you just in case. Taxis do NOT accept credit cards, only cash, mobile money, and metro cards.

You can get a metro card with a 50 RMB deposit.