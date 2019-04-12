Breast milk bank a godsend to babies

Moreover, breastfed children have at least six times greater chance of survival in the early months than non-breastfed children. An exclusively breastfed child is 14 times less likely to die in the first six months than a non-breastfed child, and breastfeeding drastically reduces deaths from acute respiratory infection and diarrhoea, two major child killers (Lancet 2008).

However, despite the lifesaving and other important benefits of this highly valuable natural resource, some infants, the majority of whom are sick, preterm, or LBW, have no access to their mothers’ own milk due to a number of factors. They include maternal illness, death and abandonment.

WHO recommends donated human milk as a lifesaving alternative for children with no access to their own mothers’ milk. The breast milk bank that was launched at Pumwani Maternity Hospital aims to bridge the gap by providing lifesaving breast milk to these babies.

Before setting up the milk bank, the Africa Population Health Research Centre conducted a feasibility study on the perception of such a facility. The findings were positive and indicated that 99 per cent of the mothers interviewed agreed that breast milk was very important for the health of newborn babies.

About 80 per cent indicated they would donate their breast milk to a human milk bank, and 60 per cent said they would allow their children to be fed with the milk.

This means that Kenyan women are very open to the idea and would be more than willing to donate their breast milk given a chance. Going by this positive feedback, mechanisms would then have to be put in place to educate women on donation, and also open the doors to more who would happily donate their milk to save babies’ lives.