Protecting interests of Lamu residents

On April 2, communities in Lamu proudly launched their Biocultural Community Protocol, after a process that involved different stakeholders, including Natural Justice.

We have provided technical and training support since 2010, when we were invited by the Lamu community to discuss their frustrations around the failure of the Kenyan government to include them in decisions on proposed development activities in the Lamu archipelago.

The area was earmarked for a 32-berth mega port, a component of the Lamu Port, South Sudan, Ethiopia Transport Corridor Project and a proposed 1050MW Lamu Coal Power Plant. So far, the construction of the Lamu Port has begun. The government’s decisions failed to take into account the environmental and cultural impacts on the communities.

An inclusive and representative BCP process has provided the impetus to formulate a common vision for the area and to strengthen communities’ responses to these development decisions and the impacts that have been felt by the communities.

This process involved consultations with 47 different communities across the archipelago, representing fishers, farmers, traditional healers, hunter-gatherers, pastoralists, harvesters and others, from the indigenous groupings of the Bajun, the Aweer, the Sanye, the Orma and the Swahili.