Building bridges, for real

An old lion pretended that he was sick and when other animals came to offer him their sympathy, he ate them up one by one. The fox, standing at a safe distance from the cave, inquired politely after the lion's health.

The lion replied that he was very ill indeed, and asked the fox to step in for a moment. But the fox very wisely stayed outside and said “I have noticed that there are many footprints leading into your cave and none coming out. Pray tell me, how do your visitors find their way out again?"

Kenya has had its share of conflict that has resulted from historical mistakes, which we keep making now and again. And this is because we have failed to deal with all the historical injustices that have divided us along tribal lines.

As President Uhuru Kenyatta said during the State of the Nation address, building a better Kenya is the desire of every Kenyan. However, as the President mentioned, we must be alive to the reality that this noble goal cannot be achieved if we are operating in disharmony.

We have all been here as we went through episodes of conflict as a country mostly pushing communities against each other. At times leading to destruction of property and loss of lives.

As a result of discord among ourselves, we have ended up creating unending animosity that always seems to be triggered by political competition. We go at each other without learning from past mistakes, but it is time to face this head on.