Affordable housing: Rethinking mortgage industry

These span land rent and rates clearance certificates, transfer filing and consent, the search, the valuation and its endorsement, and the stamp duty and lodging of documents. This process, which the government is now working to simplify, adds cumbersome work, as well as risk, thus increasing the cost of mortgages.

Most primary mortgage lenders thus set higher mortgage rates and focus on high net worth individuals and high earners who can afford higher rates. They also run shorter repayment periods, ranging from as low as three years to an average of eight years.

But repaying at such high rates, so rapidly, puts borrowers under considerable pressure and leads to defaults, which today stand at some 12 per cent of mortgages. It is additionally a model that offers very few opportunities for low and middle-income Kenyans to own homes.

We, thus, need a radical overhaul of mortgage financing if we are to achieve widespread home ownership, which is where mortgage refinancing comes in.

Providing a source of secure, long-term funding for mortgages has a direct impact on the affordability of home loans for home buyers and is a vital pillar to achieving a developed mortgage system. Such funding was critical, for instance, in Malaysia and Singapore, where about 80 per cent of houses are now mortgage-owned.

For this reason, the National Treasury is contributing to the affordable housing pillar of the Big Four agenda by supporting the creation of a lending facility (the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company) to provide longer-term funds for banks and saccos for residential mortgages.

The KMRC will provide secure funding to mortgage lenders so they can offer more mortgages at lower prices. With such long-term funding, primary mortgage lenders will also be able to lengthen repayment periods to 15 to 25 years, and offer a fixed interest rate, making mortgages both safe and affordable for low income earners.

The new financing will mainly be available for lower cost housing, valued at less than Sh4 million in Nairobi metropolitan area (Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu and Kajiado) and Sh3 million elsewhere. Likewise, to qualify for the housing loan, Kenyans must be earning less than Sh150,000 a month.

Refinancing the financial institutions will also enable them to expand their lending scope to finance developers as well.

The Government Affordable Housing Project seeks to develop 500,000 houses in five years, which presents the largest real estate opportunity for a long time.

But with the country having only managed to produce about 50,000 units over the last two to three years, achieving the targeted 100,000 houses a year will require considerable investment in construction.

The financing structures necessary to achieve this will be outlined in forums at the April 10-11 East African Property Investment Summit, which aims to support the Government Affordable Housing Project.

As government and industry leaders convene to discuss the delivery of the targeted affordable housing, mortgage refinancing will take centre stage as a crucial enabler.

Interim CEO, Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company