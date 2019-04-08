Handshake a zero-sum game for ODM

ODM seems to be losing ground if the just-concluded parliamentary by-elections are anything to go by. The party lost to Wiper in Embakasi South and to the little MDG in Ugenya.

This outcome can be attributed to the zero-sum game that ODM party leader Raila Odinga engaged in when he chose the handshake over standing for truth and fighting the ills of the current regime as the undisputed opposition leader.

A zero-sum game is a situation in which one person or group can win something only by causing another person or group to lose it. This is what has characterised Kenyan politics, where one wins by dispossessing, defrauding and making the other lose in totality.

And so Raila can’t be in bed with Jubilee, who have won him over, and expect to win against government machinery, for instance in the just concluded by-elections. This demonstrates how impossible it is to have something both ways, if those two ways conflict. Raila and ODM should expect more loses as long as they are under Jubilee.

What Kenya needs as envisaged in the 2010 Constitution is not a handshake but national and county governments with clear opposition in the National Assembly, Senate and county assemblies. It is the opposition charges in these Houses who should lead the general oversight role over the Executive as envisaged under Article 94.

How can NASA charges keep the Executive under check when their leader is already in check by the President in the name of the handshake?