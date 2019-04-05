Rich publishers starve reporters

A few days ago, I represented Haki Africa at a meeting in Mombasa organised by the Editors’ Guild to get views and comments from the public on how better the media can operate.

Editors from key media houses sat at the high table to listen and respond to concerns raised by the audience. My good friend Victor Bwire, who is an authority on media issues, moderated the discussion and ensured free and open sharing of views and ideas.

Key people present included Mombasa Deputy Governor William Kingi and CEOs of various entities in Mombasa. Surprisingly, however, the journalists I encounter in my work as the executive director of Haki Africa were not present.

Since I have engaged many journalists and media houses in the dispensation of my duties, I knew what ails the media sector the most is poor pay, especially for those working at the grassroots. When I stood up to speak, I did not mince my words.

Of utmost concern is the continued misuse and poor remuneration of local journalists by all media houses in the country. Haki Africa has received many complaints over the years from journalists and correspondents alike, in print and electronic media, over unfair employment contracts and meagre pay not befitting their qualification and experience. The complaints have come from all media houses, big and small, national and regional.

Majority of journalists who work on the ground are correspondents who earn minimal salaries paid on commission (per story). If no story is written, then no pay is earned despite the fact that the journalist will be in the office struggling to get stories, which, in some cases, the editor opts not to run.