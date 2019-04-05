Muting R Kelly: Finally victims get attention

It is alleged that R Kelly was in a sexual relationship with Aaliyah’s mother as he was seeing the underage Age ain’t nothing but a number musician. That he induced several under-age girls into indecent sexual relationships, impregnated some and forced them to procure abortions.

The sexual exploitation included making child pornography, oral sex and urination among others. It doesn’t get any murkier than this. All these allegations are at best damning and at worst outright disgusting. Multiple charges, a penchant for underage girls and court settlements, R Kelly escaped rather unscathed.

His illustrious music career often overshadowed these two-decade long allegations. With titles such as ‘King of Pop-Soul and King of RnB’, everything he touched turned into platinum.

Hit songs such as I believe I can fly, Step in the name of love, Michael Jackson's You are not alone, Aaliyah’s chart-topping Back and Forth and Age ain’t nothing but a number, firmly cemented him in the upper echelons of musical greats—as super-producer, songwriter and musician—this generation has seen.

The gall of R Kelly led him to release a song called I Admit, in which he confessed to being sexually unfaithful and his own experience of abuse but denied accusations of paedophilia and operating a sex cult. "Only God can mute me," he sings defiantly. "Am I supposed to go to jail or lose my career because of your opinion?"