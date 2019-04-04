So what if she had a one-night stand?

The other day someone sent me a link to a story about a woman who had given birth to twins. Apparently, the twins had different fathers. I read through the story looking for the exciting part. Like did they each have two heads, maybe a tail or better still a set of horns each. You can imagine my disappointment when there was no such thing.

Look, I do not know about you, and do not get me wrong, I was not the greatest student, especially in Biology, but I remember in Form Two (we learnt the best part of biology then, that is why I was keen) our teacher told us about the possibility of women birthing twins with different fathers. So, forgive me if this does not mesmerise me.

Also, I know that this was not the reason the link was sent to me, because I got it from a couple of other men trying to ‘sex shame’ women. Wanawake wa siku hizi. One man was bold enough to castigate said mother of twins for daring, nay, having the audacity to sleep with two men that closely. It angered him more that the woman was married. She had had a one night stand you guys.

The level of hypocrisy made me throw up a little in my mouth. Fine she is a married woman, she went astray and should be forgiven, like the countless husbands who are forgiven daily even when they come back with souvenirs from their philandering ways. I cannot judge. In the words of Terrence, ‘I am human, nothing human is alien to me.’

I have heard of men who have two children from two different women, born on the same day, sometimes in the same hospital, others weeks and months apart, they never make news. When it is talked about, we laugh and say how some men are real men. Especially if the two children are male. Ndume. No one has ever sent me a link with a scathing caption to that effect.