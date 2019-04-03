Eat cake if you don't have ugali

The reason why I don’t own a cow though I live in the village is that I milked my father’s cows until I completed Form Four. For seven days a week, I also trekked considerable distances to sell the milk (the word hawk had not been popularised by then), to people in adjacent villages.

I resented the duty of milking cows and ‘taking’ milk to my neighbours, because it denied me the freedom of mixing with my age mates, even at weekends. It also interfered with my studies. Consequently, I came to detest milk cows and the labour involved in keeping them.

However, much later I appreciated that it was through the milk proceeds and that of the coffee we picked and took on a wheelbarrow to the factory more than five kilometres away, that my father was able to raise his large family.

Today, children rights activists would say the experience ‘traumatised’ me so much that I could never entertain the idea of owning a milk cow. However, I still buy whole milk from my neighbour in a process known as ‘gukua iria’. The system is thus referred because one is supplied with milk from the beginning to the end of the month, when he/she pays for it.

When we have visitors or for one reason or another need more milk, we either buy from the local dairy society or packet milk from the supermarket. More often than not, those who collect milk from farmers for the society, mix it with a concoction of water and margarine before selling to local vendors or individual milk buyers. Thus in the most, milk bought from this source is adulterated and not fit for human consumption. On the other hand, the taste of packed milk is just not for the villager in me.