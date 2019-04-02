Jubilee unity is critical

Three bulls were grazing in a meadow and were watched by a Lion, who longed to capture and devour them, but who felt that he was no match for the three so long as they kept together.

So he began by false whispers and malicious hints to foment jealousies and distrust among them. This strategy succeeded so well that the Bulls grew cold and unfriendly, and finally avoided each other and fed each one by himself apart.

No sooner did the Lion see this than he fell upon them one by one and killed them in turn. Quarrels always result in an opportunity for our enemies.

Over the last week, we have heard claims by opposition politicians that they would bring on an impeachment motion against Deputy President William Ruto. They claim that the DP has been involved in gross misconduct as his name keeps being mentioned whenever there is a scandal.

Over the years, people have claimed that the DP is corrupt without giving any evidence. In fact, the investigative organs have never summoned or linked the DP to any of their probes and so the opposition leaders making the claims could just be playing politics.

But there is a reason why they are finding the confidence to make such claims and offer threats of impeachment. The ruling Jubilee Party seems to be going through its own rough patches where its politicians are divided.

We have seen some Jubilee politicians, especially from Central Kenya, openly attack the Deputy President in public. These attacks are only serving to show that even in Jubilee, there are people who do not respect the DP and thus creating divisions in the party.