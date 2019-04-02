Jubilee unity is critical

• Over the years, people have claimed that the DP is corrupt without giving any evidence
Three bulls were grazing in a meadow and were watched by a Lion, who longed to capture and devour them, but who felt that he was no match for the three so long as they kept together.
So he began by false whispers and malicious hints to foment jealousies and distrust among them. This strategy succeeded so well that the Bulls grew cold and unfriendly, and finally avoided each other and fed each one by himself apart.
No sooner did the Lion see this than he fell upon them one by one and killed them in turn. Quarrels always result in an opportunity for our enemies.
Over the last week, we have heard claims by opposition politicians that they would bring on an impeachment motion against Deputy President William Ruto. They claim that the DP has been involved in gross misconduct as his name keeps being mentioned whenever there is a scandal.
Over the years, people have claimed that the DP is corrupt without giving any evidence. In fact, the investigative organs have never summoned or linked the DP to any of their probes and so the opposition leaders making the claims could just be playing politics.
But there is a reason why they are finding the confidence to make such claims and offer threats of impeachment. The ruling Jubilee Party seems to be going through its own rough patches where its politicians are divided.
We have seen some Jubilee politicians, especially from Central Kenya, openly attack the Deputy President in public. These attacks are only serving to show that even in Jubilee, there are people who do not respect the DP and thus creating divisions in the party.
What is Jubilee Party?
These divisions are giving the opposition a weapon to cause further divisions such as threatening the DP with impeachment. Being the minority in decision-making organs such a Parliament, the opposition is now taking advantage by making wild claims.
Jubilee politicians need a reminder on the ideals that led to the creation of the Jubilee Party by 12 individual parties. Jubilee was launched in the run-up to the last election with a lot of fanfare and excitement with a clear agenda for the country.
The party envisioned the goal of a transformed Kenya, using the party as a vehicle to change politics in the nation. By bringing together 12 individual parties, the new party gave a promise of unity and development restoring Kenyans’ hope.
It was because of this that Kenyans gave Jubilee Party the mandate by re-electing UhuRuto and giving them a majority of Governors and MPs in both the Senate and the National Assembly.
But recently, sharp divisions have emerged with camps openly forming in the party, which has left many even predicting the death of the party. The predictions are based on our history where many parties have only stayed united for a small period before imploding.
But Jubilee Party can overcome this by going back to its roots and reevaluating why it was formed. It is paramount that Jubilee remains united to ensure that the country’s development agenda stays on course.
A home that is fighting will never forge a united front towards development and progress, and its enemies will use the fight to cause the home to crumble. Unless its members work hard to stay united, everything they plan for will never succeed.
The President and the DP have consistently outlined what the government has done and especially on infrastructure, health, education, energy and agriculture. They have at the same time outlined the challenged faced and what they plan to do.
It is, therefore, the duty of all Jubilee politicians to support them and ensure that the opposition has not any foothold to attack the government. There must be a deliberate effort to protect the Jubilee agenda and plan for continuity after the end of Uhuru’s term.
Jubilee members must stop giving the opposition easy ways to keep attacking the government.
